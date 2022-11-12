MCD polls: AAP releases first list of 134 candidates

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The AAP on Friday released its first list of 134 candidates for MCD elections. It said that the dedicated old party volunteers working on the ground have got recognition for their hard work in the first list itself. The party claimed to have allotted 90 per cent of the tickets to such workers.

A statement released by the party said that more than 20,000 party workers had applied to contest the MCD elections. It said that a meeting of the AAP Political Affairs Committee (PAC) was held in Delhi on Friday regarding the upcoming MCD elections. There was a discussion over the party’s surveys and election data in regard to finalisation of the lists of candidates for the elections.

The AAP said that it has given weightage to applicants who command a strong presence among citizens. The party had long sought applications from those interested, so that each applicant could be thoroughly scrutinised.

Out of a total 134 candidates, 60 candidates are women, who were facilitated with a ticket. Ticket were allotted to Aashish Tyagi from Burari, Antul Kholi from Mukherjee Nagar, Manu Gupta from AzadPur, Savita Yadav from Samaypur Badli, Dharmendra Kumar from Begumpur, Ramesh Pradhan from Kerari, Bobby Kinnar from Sultanpuri-A, Richa Goyal from Rohini-F, Jalaj Chaudhary from Shalimar Bagh-A, Ravi Shankar from Model Town, Shamim Bano from Quresh Nagar.

This apart, Rakesh Joshi has been given fielded from Karampura, Puneet Rai from Ramesh Nagar, Ronakshi Sharma from Baljeet Nagar, Babita Sharma from Sharti Nagar, Mahesh Khichi from Dev Nagar, Ashok Manu from Tilak Nagar, Ashok Pandey from Vikas Nagar.

Leena Kumari has been fielded from Malviya Nagar, Himani Jain from Vasant Vihar, Suman Gupta from Khan Pur, Neha Chauhan from Madhu Vihar, Nirmala Kumari from Sanik Enclave, Jeetu Sabarwal from Janakpuri West, Dimple Ahuja from Janakpuri South, Shilpa Kaur from Khayala, Asha Thakur from Chitranjan Park are the among few candidates.

