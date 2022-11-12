Home Cities Delhi

MCD polls: BJP attacks AAP for its ‘10 promises’

The BJP on Friday attacked the AAP after it announced 10 promises for the upcoming MCD polls, saying that those who have warrants issued in their names cannot give guarantees.

Published: 12th November 2022 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2022 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Friday attacked the AAP after it announced 10 promises for the upcoming MCD polls, saying that those who have warrants issued in their names cannot give guarantees. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that those who guaranteed an honest government in Delhi “changed 140 mobile phones costing Rs 1.2 crore to destroy evidence related to the excise policy scam”.

It would be pertinent to mention that the Enforcement Directorate told a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on Thursday that a probe found that three dozen VIPs, including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, changed as many as 140 mobile phones with the intention to destroy digital evidence. Sisodia is an accused in the case.

The BJP leader said that Sisodia asked for soft copies of files pertaining to the formulation of the excise policy and the related tender documents in a pen drive from his own department. “What was the need for it? Did you want to make alterations? You knew you had committed a crime,” the saffron party leader said. 

ALSO READ | MCD polls: AAP releases first list of 134 candidates

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MCD polls AAP BJP
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp