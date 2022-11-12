MCD polls: BJP attacks AAP for its ‘10 promises’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Friday attacked the AAP after it announced 10 promises for the upcoming MCD polls, saying that those who have warrants issued in their names cannot give guarantees. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that those who guaranteed an honest government in Delhi “changed 140 mobile phones costing Rs 1.2 crore to destroy evidence related to the excise policy scam”.

It would be pertinent to mention that the Enforcement Directorate told a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on Thursday that a probe found that three dozen VIPs, including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, changed as many as 140 mobile phones with the intention to destroy digital evidence. Sisodia is an accused in the case.

The BJP leader said that Sisodia asked for soft copies of files pertaining to the formulation of the excise policy and the related tender documents in a pen drive from his own department. “What was the need for it? Did you want to make alterations? You knew you had committed a crime,” the saffron party leader said.

