MCD polls: Rajendra Gautam, Harbhajan Singh among star campaigners

Published: 12th November 2022 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2022 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

EVM, Voting

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The AAP on Friday announced its star campaigners for the December 4 MCD polls, naming Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, MLA Rajendra Pal Gautam, who recently quit as minister amid a row over attending a religious conversion event here, and former cricketer and sitting Rajya Sabha member Harbhajan Singh.

The list also includes the likes of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia, and Rajya Sabha members Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chadha and ND Gupta. Expenditure on electioneering by a star campaigner is not added to poll expenses. According to election laws, these expenses are borne by their parties. 

The AAP’s star campaigners’ list also includes ministers from Delhi and Punjab cabinets such as Kailash Gahlot, Gopal Rai, Imran Hussain and the newly inducted Raaj Kumar Anand. The list also includes party MLAs such as Durgesh Pathak,  Vishesh Ravi, Atishi, and Saurabh Bhardwaj.

ALSO READ | MCD polls: AAP releases first list of 134 candidates

Comments

