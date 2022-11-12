Home Cities Delhi

Tech corner: Audio-Technica’s AT-SB2022

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list

Published: 12th November 2022 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2022 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 64,000

Rs 64,000

By Ashok Pandian
Express News Service

Compact and punchy
Devialet makes compact speakers with monster sound. Their Mania is portable and comes in a small form factor, while still punching awesome sound with 360 degree stereo. It connects via Wi-Fi and BT as well as Airplay 2, providing up to 10hrs of playtime. Also included is a voice assistant and IPX 4 resistance. devialet.com

Tunes on the go
Audio-Technica’s AT-SB2022 is a portable turntable featuring BT tech and a USB C charging cable. The lightweight design is ideal for picnics and small spaces if you love listening to vinyl records. Features include a 12-hr battery life, wired/wireless listening, and compatibility with 33-1/3 and 45 RPM records. audio-technica.com

Multi-hued masterpiece
Rimowa gets creative with a limited edition Aurora Borealis edition, which looks out of the world. It comes with the finest TSA-approved locks, multi-wheel system, telescopic handles, and is made of high grade aluminium. rimowa.com
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Audio-Technica’s AT-SB2022
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp