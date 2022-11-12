Tech corner: Audio-Technica’s AT-SB2022

Ashok Pandian By

Express News Service

Compact and punchy

Devialet makes compact speakers with monster sound. Their Mania is portable and comes in a small form factor, while still punching awesome sound with 360 degree stereo. It connects via Wi-Fi and BT as well as Airplay 2, providing up to 10hrs of playtime. Also included is a voice assistant and IPX 4 resistance. devialet.com

Tunes on the go

Audio-Technica’s AT-SB2022 is a portable turntable featuring BT tech and a USB C charging cable. The lightweight design is ideal for picnics and small spaces if you love listening to vinyl records. Features include a 12-hr battery life, wired/wireless listening, and compatibility with 33-1/3 and 45 RPM records. audio-technica.com

Multi-hued masterpiece

Rimowa gets creative with a limited edition Aurora Borealis edition, which looks out of the world. It comes with the finest TSA-approved locks, multi-wheel system, telescopic handles, and is made of high grade aluminium. rimowa.com



Compact and punchy Devialet makes compact speakers with monster sound. Their Mania is portable and comes in a small form factor, while still punching awesome sound with 360 degree stereo. It connects via Wi-Fi and BT as well as Airplay 2, providing up to 10hrs of playtime. Also included is a voice assistant and IPX 4 resistance. devialet.com Tunes on the go Audio-Technica’s AT-SB2022 is a portable turntable featuring BT tech and a USB C charging cable. The lightweight design is ideal for picnics and small spaces if you love listening to vinyl records. Features include a 12-hr battery life, wired/wireless listening, and compatibility with 33-1/3 and 45 RPM records. audio-technica.com Multi-hued masterpiece Rimowa gets creative with a limited edition Aurora Borealis edition, which looks out of the world. It comes with the finest TSA-approved locks, multi-wheel system, telescopic handles, and is made of high grade aluminium. rimowa.com