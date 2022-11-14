Home Cities Delhi

Cops arrest man who chopped live-in partner’s body into pieces, dumped them across Delhi

The accused, identified as Aftab Ameen Poonawala, dropped the body parts of his partner, over a period of 18 days at different locations in Delhi, sources said.

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have arrested a man for allegedly killing his girlfriend, chopping her body into 35 pieces and dumping them at different locations across the national capital, official sources said on Monday. “He dropped the body parts over a period of 18 days at different locations in Delhi,” sources said.

The accused, identified as Aftab Ameen Poonawala, 28, was in a live-in relationship with the 26-year-old woman Shraddha, who was a native of Mumbai.

The matter came to light when the missing woman's father approached the Delhi Police and registered a complaint on November 8.

As per sources, the victim used to work at a call center in Mumbai where she met accused Poonawala and they then entered into a relationship.

As the family of the girl did not approve of their relationship, the couple eloped six months ago and started residing in Delhi’s Chattarpur area.

The father of the victim told the police that he kept receiving information about his daughter's life through her Facebook profile but that after some time, the updates stopped.

To enquire about the welfare of his daughter, he travelled to Delhi and went to her rented flat in south Delhi and found that no one was residing there.

The police, based on the father’s complaint, registered an FIR under relevant sections of law and began searching for the missing woman.

The police arrested the accused Poonawala and during preliminary interrogation, he revealed that he was having a strained relationship with the woman as she allegedly kept pressuring him to marry her.

On May 18, the couple had a fight, and the accused strangled her to death in a fit of rage. He then chopped her body into 35 pieces, bought a refrigerator, and kept them in it. He then dispersed the body parts across 18 days in a forest.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal has demanded punitive punishment for the accused man.

