Delhi air stays poor, decision on banned vehicles likely today

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Pollution Control Board data on Sunday said its measurement of Delhi’s quality of air showed no improvement: the overall AQI on Sunday recorded 303 around 4 pm in the city.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

Most localities in the city recorded the AQI in the ‘very poor’ category: Anand Vihar (334), Jahangir Puri (343), Vivek Vihar (313), Punjabi Bagh (325), Jawahar Lal Nehru stadium (343), Mandir Marg (308), Pusa (343) and Rohini (319).

However, owners of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers are likely to be able to take out their vehicles on Delhi roads as the curbs imposed on them ended on Sunday. A Delhi government official said a meeting is due Monday to decide whether the curbs should continue.

“The restrictions were in place till November 13 and they have not been extended. The AQI has been stable in the last four days. Officials will meet tomorrow to discuss what needs to be done,” he said.

During a review meeting last week, the Delhi government’s transport department decided that the curbs under stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) should remain in place for the next few days instead of a knee-jerk reaction.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had on Friday said that the AQI has been an increasing trend for the last two days in Delhi-NCR. Wind conditions have not been very favourable and accordingly dispersion of air pollutants has not been very effective.

NEW DELHI: The Central Pollution Control Board data on Sunday said its measurement of Delhi’s quality of air showed no improvement: the overall AQI on Sunday recorded 303 around 4 pm in the city. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe. Most localities in the city recorded the AQI in the ‘very poor’ category: Anand Vihar (334), Jahangir Puri (343), Vivek Vihar (313), Punjabi Bagh (325), Jawahar Lal Nehru stadium (343), Mandir Marg (308), Pusa (343) and Rohini (319). However, owners of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers are likely to be able to take out their vehicles on Delhi roads as the curbs imposed on them ended on Sunday. A Delhi government official said a meeting is due Monday to decide whether the curbs should continue. “The restrictions were in place till November 13 and they have not been extended. The AQI has been stable in the last four days. Officials will meet tomorrow to discuss what needs to be done,” he said. During a review meeting last week, the Delhi government’s transport department decided that the curbs under stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) should remain in place for the next few days instead of a knee-jerk reaction. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had on Friday said that the AQI has been an increasing trend for the last two days in Delhi-NCR. Wind conditions have not been very favourable and accordingly dispersion of air pollutants has not been very effective.