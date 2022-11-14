Selection Board authorised to hire non-judicial staff for Delhi High Court

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Sunday authorised the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) to recruit group ‘B’ & ‘C’ non-judicial subordinate staff for the Delhi High Court.

The LG’s go-ahead to appoint the staff mostly at an understaffed judiciary, increasingly burdened by rising cases, will help in addressing the problem of pending cases in the court due to procedural and logistical delays, by providing ample support staff.

It was also desired by the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court that DSSSB, being a professional government recruiting body, may organise and conduct open examinations on behalf of the Court for certain posts, claimed the sources.

The new posts for which the DSSSB can now hold recruitment exams include private secretary, court master, administrative officer, senior judicial assistant, and personal assistant among others. The DSSSB will also recruit candidates for technical posts of director, system analyst and programmer.

The sources said that the L-G noted that non-systematic and irregular filling up of vacancies at such positions, often creates procedural and logistical impediments in the functioning of the Court. They are responsible for filing cases, scrutiny or processing amongst others.

