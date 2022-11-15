Home Cities Delhi

BJP failed to do basic job of keeping Delhi clean: Deputy CM Sisodia

Sisodia said that the Aam Aadmi Party knows how to deliver the basic facilities to the people and it is contesting the elections on the basis of the development it has brought in Delhi.

Published: 15th November 2022 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2022 07:54 AM

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia with AAP candidates outside the Geeta Colony SDM office after filing their nomination on Monday | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday alleged that despite ruling for three consecutive terms in the MCD, the BJP has terribly failed to keep Delhi clean. The Deputy CM said that the people of Delhi are irked with the misdeeds of the party (BJP) and this time they have decided to remove them from the civic agency at any cost.  

Sisodia said that the Aam Aadmi Party knows how to deliver the basic facilities to the people and it is contesting the elections on the basis of the development it has brought in Delhi. “The BJP has proved itself number one in extorting money from the public and businessmen but has failed to keep Delhi clean. This time the people of Delhi will take full account of its failure and its misdeeds. They have decided that to keep Delhi clean, the existence of the BJP will have to be cleared from MCD,” he said.

He added that the AAP candidates are the flag bearers of clean and beautiful Delhi, of the coming years. “The public knows it very well that for the last 17 years, despite being in power in the MCD, the BJP has littered the whole of Delhi, let alone cleaning the garbage. People of Delhi will answer BJP by voting AAP into power this time,” he added.

He further said that it is the responsibility of MCD to keep Delhi clean and effectively manage the garbage produced. But, instead of doing so, the BJP in MCD has ruined the city with improper waste 
management and did not do anything for public welfare. 

“Now, the people of Delhi want to get rid of BJP and garbage littered across the city. The BJP did not pay salaries to sanitation workers in time and extorted money from businessmen and people across the capital. But now the people have made up their mind to bring AAP into MCD too because they know that AAP is the only party that can make Delhi clean and beautiful,” added the Deputy CM. 

