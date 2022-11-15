Home Cities Delhi

Can't close eyes to AQI oscillating in different zones: Delhi HC

“For the last few weeks, we have been oscillating between ‘severe’ and ‘very poor’ categories of air quality. We can’t close our eyes to the fact,” Justice Prasad said.

Published: 15th November 2022 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2022 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi-AirPollution-AirQualityIndex

 An anti-smog gun is used to spray water to curb air pollution, in New Delhi, on November 4, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday said it cannot close its eyes to the fact that the air quality in the national capital was oscillating between ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’. The high court said, for the last few weeks, the air quality was ‘severe’ and now it has marginally improved to ‘very poor’ category which is because of generous winds and not due to any plantation of trees.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad asked senior advocate Kailash Vasdev, who has been assisting the court as an amicus curiae in the air pollution matter, to file within four weeks a report on the issue along with suggestions to deal with deforestation and measures for tree plantation in the national capital. 

“For the last few weeks, we have been oscillating between ‘severe’ and ‘very poor’ categories of air quality. We can’t close our eyes to the fact,” Justice Prasad said.  He said, “At the end of the day, we all live in Delhi. Can we close our eyes when we see so much construction especially in forest areas in violation of rules... Rampant construction has come up. Obviously, it has not come up overnight. People responsible for this definitely know about it. If no land is left in Delhi, where will you do the plantation?”

The judge’s remarks came after the counsel representing the ‘Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas’ submitted it has come up with a graded plan to deal with the pollution which was put in place this winter season as well when several activities were banned to control pollution. 

During the hearing, the amicus informed the court about rampant deforestation in Delhi and the status of forests here where unauthorised construction has been going on. He added the only way to deal with increasing deforestation is to stop illegal construction.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi AQI Air Quality Delhi High Court
India Matters
Former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad Jitendra Awhad (Photo | Facebook)
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to resign as MLA over 'fake' cases against him
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Gujarat polls: Congress declares 39 candidates in 5th, 6th lists; fields Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam 
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
25-yr-old UP man arrested for raping college student that led to her death
AAP leader and businessman Vijay Nair. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise policy case: ED arrests Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp