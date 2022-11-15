Delhi Jal Board scam: BJP wants FIR filed against Kejriwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Demanding an FIR against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi BJP on Monday accused the AAP-led government of being involved in a `20 crore scam in the Delhi Jal Board. The BJP leaders claimed that the Delhi government is not getting the Jal Board accounts audited since 2015-16 even after several letters have been written by the CAG, while the debt on the Jal Board has been increasing. A fresh case of corruption worth Rs 20 crore in Jal Board came to the fore when the Delhi LG intervened, and the reason has now come to light, the BJP said, adding that a scam had been going on in DJB since about 2015, under which crores of rupees were embezzled with the connivance of employees, fund-collecting agents appointed by the Board and officials of a private bank. The BJP leaders alleged that consumers used to visit the Jal Board offices to deposit bills at the kiosks of private companies, and the latter deposited the cash and cheques in fake bank accounts. All these wrongdoings were known to the Jal Board personnel, but it remained under wraps because everyone’s share in it was fixed. BJP leaders claimed that when the scam emerged in 2018, instead of taking action, Kejriwal extended the contract of the private firm for two years and also increased the commission given to it. They also alleged that although Kejriwal was aware of everything, his non-compliance with the police is proof of his complicity. “The BJP demands that the police should investigate why Kejriwal did not get an FIR lodged after getting information about the scam in 2018. Not doing so is proof of their patronage,” a senior saffron party leader said.