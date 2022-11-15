Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Jal Board scam: BJP wants FIR filed against Kejriwal

All these wrongdoings were known to the Jal Board personnel, but it remained under wraps because everyone’s share in it was fixed.

Published: 15th November 2022 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2022 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Demanding an FIR against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi BJP on Monday 
accused the AAP-led government of being involved in a `20 crore scam in the Delhi Jal Board. The BJP leaders claimed that the Delhi government is not getting the Jal Board accounts audited since 2015-16 even after several letters have been written by the CAG, while the debt on the Jal Board has been increasing.

A fresh case of corruption worth Rs 20 crore in Jal Board came to the fore when the Delhi LG intervened, and the reason has now come to light, the BJP said, adding that a scam had been going on in DJB since about 2015, under which crores of rupees were embezzled with the connivance of employees, fund-collecting agents appointed by the Board and officials of a private bank.

The BJP leaders alleged that consumers used to visit the Jal Board offices to deposit bills at the kiosks of private companies, and the latter deposited the cash and cheques in fake bank accounts. All these wrongdoings were known to the Jal Board personnel, but it remained under wraps because everyone’s share in it was fixed.

BJP leaders claimed that when the scam emerged in 2018, instead of taking action, Kejriwal extended the contract of the private firm for two years and also increased the commission given to it. They also alleged that although Kejriwal was aware of everything, his non-compliance with the police is proof of his complicity.

“The BJP demands that the police should investigate why Kejriwal did not get an FIR lodged after getting information about the scam in 2018. Not doing so is proof of their patronage,” a senior saffron party leader said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal AAP BJP Delhi Jal Board
India Matters
Former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad Jitendra Awhad (Photo | Facebook)
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to resign as MLA over 'fake' cases against him
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Gujarat polls: Congress declares 39 candidates in 5th, 6th lists; fields Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam 
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
25-yr-old UP man arrested for raping college student that led to her death
AAP leader and businessman Vijay Nair. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise policy case: ED arrests Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp