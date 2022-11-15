Home Cities Delhi

I choose to stay happy, says Delhi-born actor Karan Wahi

Karan Wahi on his approach to fitness and making ‘me time’ a priority  

Published: 15th November 2022

Bollywood actor Karan Wahi

Bollywood actor Karan Wahi

By Romal Laisram
Express News Service

He’s 36 but looks half his age. He’s also the current reigning heartthrob on Hindi television in India. Delhi-born Karan Wahi, known for shows like Remix (2004), Dill Mill Gaye (2009) and Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi, is also well-known for his obsession with fitness. We catch up with the chiselled actor to find out what keeps him in shape. 

What does fitness mean to you?
For me, fitness is a lifestyle. It’s more than just having a great physique. It’s the discipline and hard work you put in. It’s also about loving what you do. Fitness is definitely not something that you can be forced into doing!

Do you have a particular fitness regimen?
No, but what I have is the will to do anything that is related to fitness. It’s like making something a part of your everyday routine. So, for me, it could be anywhere… at the gym, in the park, running, learning martial arts, playing football or cricket... I do all of it! Also, fitness, I believe, is not just physical. It has a lot to do with my ‘alone time’ and what I choose to do for my mental well-being. I consciously choose to do things that make me happy each day.

What do you do to ensure your mental health is taken care of?
Like I said, mental health is all about the things you do at your will, and things that make you happy. There’s nothing out of the ordinary that I do, but I make sure to have a good work-life balance. I enjoy quality time with family and friends while also ensuring I have a lot of me time. And yes, I read and spend as much time as I can with my pet pooch, Noah. 

What can we see you next in?
Well, this year got off to a great start with some superb OTT shows like Never Kiss Your Best Friend Season 2 (Disney+ Hotstar) and Butterflies (Terribly Tiny Tales) among others. Currently, Channa Mereya (Star Bharat and Disney+ Hotstar) is something you can see me on every day. We have recently finished 100 episodes of the television show and I’m glad that we are rocking it! Other than that, my anchoring assignments have been keeping me busy. I am in talks right now for a few other projects. 

