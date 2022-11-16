AAP urges its candidates to hold padyatras

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aiming to ensure maximum reach among voters, the AAP on Tuesday asked its party candidates to focus on door-to-door campaigns in their respective wards. The party leaders said that instructions have been given to all 250 candidates to connect people by holding padayatra.

“Candidates were asked to hold padayatra, door-to-door campaigns and public meetings at the booth level. They were also directed to personally monitor preparations and reach out to the public. all candidates have to listen to and understand the problems of the public by connecting with them at the grassroots level,” said a senior AAP leader.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who convened a meeting of AAP candidates on Monday, told them, “You have to conduct a dress rehearsal for a padayatra in advance. Every step should be well coordinated. You should hold four-five public meetings every day.”

NEW DELHI: Aiming to ensure maximum reach among voters, the AAP on Tuesday asked its party candidates to focus on door-to-door campaigns in their respective wards. The party leaders said that instructions have been given to all 250 candidates to connect people by holding padayatra. “Candidates were asked to hold padayatra, door-to-door campaigns and public meetings at the booth level. They were also directed to personally monitor preparations and reach out to the public. all candidates have to listen to and understand the problems of the public by connecting with them at the grassroots level,” said a senior AAP leader. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who convened a meeting of AAP candidates on Monday, told them, “You have to conduct a dress rehearsal for a padayatra in advance. Every step should be well coordinated. You should hold four-five public meetings every day.”