Drunkard thrashed to death for beating wife, daughter in Shakurpur

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In what seemed like an attempt of vigilante justice, two people, including one minor boy, brutally thrashed a man to death with a baseball bat and a bamboo stick for the latter’s continued domestic violence against his own family. Notably, the juvenile (now apprehended), was a relative of the deceased.

DCP (northwest) Usha Rangnani said they received a PCR call on November 14 around 12 pm regarding the murder of a man near Subhash Place after which the police staff reached the spot which was a flat on the 4th Floor of Shakurpur, Delhi.

“At the doorstep, one person aged about 50 years was found lying face upwards with blood stains on nose and mouth, broken glass pieces, and bangles scattered in the room. The wife and children of the deceased were also found present and stated that they found the deceased today,” the DCP said. The deceased man’s wife stated that three days ago, she had left her husband, identified as Ranjit Lal (50) after a quarrel and domestic violence.

The police registered an FIR for murder and began probing the incident. A team was constituted to solve the case which first scrutinized CCTV footage of the crime spot. In one of the footage, two suspects were seen coming out from the house at almost 11.30 pm of the previous night but the vision was not clear due to night hours.

“During our examination, the activity of the accused juvenile was found distrustful. His physical descriptions were found resembling one of the suspects seen in the footage,” the official said. Upon interrogation, the accused minor broke down and stated that the deceased Ranjit Lal was a drunkard and used to harass his wife and daughter for money to buy liquor.

The accused juvenile further stated that on November 13, he went to his landlord Jitesh Gupta and narrated the whole story of their grief to him. Jitesh Gupta called two more people and provided one Baseball Bat and a bamboo stick to them. The juvenile and -- Aditya Baddi (19) and Nitin Taane (32) – then went to Ranjit’s house. Taane stood outside the house and the duo attacked Ranjit with the bat and stick. “Ranjit Lal fell down and blood was oozing out from his head and nose when the trio fled from the spot,” the official said. The police also recovered the weapon of offence.

NEW DELHI: In what seemed like an attempt of vigilante justice, two people, including one minor boy, brutally thrashed a man to death with a baseball bat and a bamboo stick for the latter’s continued domestic violence against his own family. Notably, the juvenile (now apprehended), was a relative of the deceased. DCP (northwest) Usha Rangnani said they received a PCR call on November 14 around 12 pm regarding the murder of a man near Subhash Place after which the police staff reached the spot which was a flat on the 4th Floor of Shakurpur, Delhi. “At the doorstep, one person aged about 50 years was found lying face upwards with blood stains on nose and mouth, broken glass pieces, and bangles scattered in the room. The wife and children of the deceased were also found present and stated that they found the deceased today,” the DCP said. The deceased man’s wife stated that three days ago, she had left her husband, identified as Ranjit Lal (50) after a quarrel and domestic violence. The police registered an FIR for murder and began probing the incident. A team was constituted to solve the case which first scrutinized CCTV footage of the crime spot. In one of the footage, two suspects were seen coming out from the house at almost 11.30 pm of the previous night but the vision was not clear due to night hours. “During our examination, the activity of the accused juvenile was found distrustful. His physical descriptions were found resembling one of the suspects seen in the footage,” the official said. Upon interrogation, the accused minor broke down and stated that the deceased Ranjit Lal was a drunkard and used to harass his wife and daughter for money to buy liquor. The accused juvenile further stated that on November 13, he went to his landlord Jitesh Gupta and narrated the whole story of their grief to him. Jitesh Gupta called two more people and provided one Baseball Bat and a bamboo stick to them. The juvenile and -- Aditya Baddi (19) and Nitin Taane (32) – then went to Ranjit’s house. Taane stood outside the house and the duo attacked Ranjit with the bat and stick. “Ranjit Lal fell down and blood was oozing out from his head and nose when the trio fled from the spot,” the official said. The police also recovered the weapon of offence.