Home Cities Delhi

Fielded grassroots-level faces: Congress

The party said that BJP and AAP, to cover up their corruption and gross failures in the past 15 years and eight years, were trying to create a false narrative, but the voters of Delhi will see through

Published: 16th November 2022 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2022 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Congress flag. (File photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Congress on Tuesday said that the party has fielded strong, grass-root level candidates for the MCD elections, who understand local problems and the pulse of the people, and they will create history by winning with huge margins. The party said that BJP and AAP, to cover up their corruption and gross failures in the past 15 years and eight years, were trying to create a false narrative, but the voters of Delhi will see through it.

They said that both BJP and AAP indulge in blame games about the garbage pile up everywhere and the three garbage mountains, without admitting the fact that it was due to the corruption and inaction of the BJP and AAP Governments that Delhiites have been forced to live amidst filth, as they don’t have the willpower or ability to undertake challenging tasks.                                       

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Congress MCD elections AAP BJP
India Matters
Police personnel along with accused Aaftab Ameen Poonawala pose for the media, at Mehrauli Police Station, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Shraddha Walkar murder: Aaftab looked remorseless during prior questioning, say Maha cops
Kanchan Jariwala and Kejriwal. ( Photos | Twitter)
Gujarat Assembly polls: AAP candidate withdraws nomination, party accuses BJP of pressuring him
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar gets another critic as minister slams officers
Rescue operation underway after a stone quarry caved in, at Maudarh in Hnahthial district. (Photo | PTI)
Mizoram stone quarry collapse: Toll rises to 10, PM announces ex gratia for kin of deceased

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp