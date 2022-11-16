Fielded grassroots-level faces: Congress

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Congress on Tuesday said that the party has fielded strong, grass-root level candidates for the MCD elections, who understand local problems and the pulse of the people, and they will create history by winning with huge margins. The party said that BJP and AAP, to cover up their corruption and gross failures in the past 15 years and eight years, were trying to create a false narrative, but the voters of Delhi will see through it. They said that both BJP and AAP indulge in blame games about the garbage pile up everywhere and the three garbage mountains, without admitting the fact that it was due to the corruption and inaction of the BJP and AAP Governments that Delhiites have been forced to live amidst filth, as they don’t have the willpower or ability to undertake challenging tasks.