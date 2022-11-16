MCD elections: AAP, BJP launch theme songs

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With an aim to woo voters in MCD elections, both the AAP and BJP on Tuesday took the musical route by launching theme songs for their campaign. The AAP’s song, ‘MCD mein bhi Kejriwal’ has been sung by the party’s Timarpur MLA Dilip Pandey while the BJP’s song, ‘BJP ka Matlab Sewa Hai’, is sung by party MP Manoj Tiwari.

The AAP leaders claimed that through the song, the party has given a stellar example of blending the voice of people, who aspire to see Delhi becoming a world-class city with infrastructural brilliance and excellent civic facilities, with a wonderful set of tunes to weave its campaign song for the upcoming MCD elections.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta while formally launching the party’s theme song that in this song where on the one hand air pollution, dirty Yamuna and liquor scams have been depicted in Delhi due to the misrule of the Kejriwal government while on the other hand service and work done by the BJP and the MCD during the Covid time to make the city slope free and various other service functions have been mentioned.

