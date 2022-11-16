Mehrauli murder: Rebel against family fell victim to fatal love

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Shraddha Walkar was all that many young women want to be — bold, confident, and independent. With the Instagram user name ‘That Short Rebel’, she had a life that showed glimpses of it too. She had, after all, severed ties with her parents to enter into a live-in relationship with a man of another faith. But the 27-year-old call centre employee was also the girl-next-door, one who wanted to pursue a career, get married to the man she fell in love with, have children…

Somewhere on the way, things would have started to get awry. And then they had a gruesome end, her body was sawed into 35 pieces and strewn around the city over several weeks. Few who knew Shraddha or her live-in partner, 28-year-old Aaftab Amin Poonawala, could see what was coming. Shraddha herself didn’t, for sure. Days before she was murdered allegedly by Aaftab, she had talked to friends about giving the strained relationship a last chance.

While friends recall how she confided in them about Aaftab’s violent behaviour and that she often bore bruises, her estranged family had no idea about her struggles.

“In 2018, our daughter used to work at a call centre where Aaftab Amin Poonawala was also working. After 8-9 months, we learnt that she is in a relationship with Poonawala. Shraddha had told her mother in 2019 that she wishes to stay with Poonawala in a live-in relationship for which both I and my wife refused, as I am a Hindu and the boy was a Muslim,” her father, Vikas Madan Walkar, said in the FIR. Vikas separated from his wife in 2016. Shraddha’s mother died in January 2020.

“When her mother was alive, Shraddha told her several times that Poonawala used to beat her. Fifteen days after my wife’s death, Shraddha told me the same thing over the phone,” Vikas said. As per the FIR, before leaving her family’s Mumbai house, Shraddha had told them, “I am 25 and independent enough to take decisions in my life.” Little did anyone know then that the life of ‘The Short Rebel’ would be cut short so abruptly

Aaftab had severe anger management issues

Aaftab Ameen Poonawala was a trained chef, skilled at using knives. And he used the sharp edges in the most grotesque way possible. Most people known to the 28-year-old speak of him as a cool and collected person. And yet Shraddha Walkar saw a side on the other extreme. He was prone to severe bursts of anger. According to the officials who are privy to the probe, Aaftab is not mentally abnormal but seems to have anger management issues.

A doctor who had treated for a wound on his arm in May, shortly after he cut up Shraddha’s body in 35 pieces, said, “When I asked him how he sustained the injury, he said he hurt himself while cutting fruits. I did not doubt him, as it was a small clean knife cut.” The doctor, who stays just 100 metres from Aaftab’s house, added, “He looked very confident. He was talking to me in English and said that he belonged to Mumbai. He told me that he came to Delhi because there are good opportunities in the IT sector here.” Shraddha’s friends have said that he had a strong influence over her as she stopped them from going to the police after instances of domestic violence.

