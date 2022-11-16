Over 2,021 in line for MCD seats, parties in hectic campaign mode

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after the last date for filing nominations, the State Election Commission (SEC) on Tuesday said that 2,585 nominations of 2,021 candidates have been received. The scrutiny of nominations will be completed by the panel by November 16. Independent candidates have the maximum share with 507 candidates.

SEC sources said 492 candidates submitted papers from the AAP, the most by a political party. This is followed by 423 from BJP. 149 Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidates enrolled for the polls. “On November 14, 334 candidates from Congress filed their papers. From CPI, five candidates filed papers and nine were received from CPI (Marxist),” an official said.

A total of 33 candidates enrolled from the NCP to contest the municipal election and five have submitted them from All India Forward Bloc, the sources said. “Nominations were received from 20 AIMIM leaders, while five have applied for the nomination from the CPI (Marxist-Leninist). Two from Muslim League have applied and the papers of 31 candidates were received from the Janata Dal (United),” the official said.

Additionally, sources said that nomination documents of one, four, and one candidate were received from the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Rashtriya Janata Dal and Samajwadi Party (SP) respectively.In Baprola, 24 nominations, the highest number of papers received. It was five in Anarkali, Sarita Vihar, Andrews Ganj, Raghubir Nagar, Mangolpuri-B and Pooth Kalan wards, the lowest number received, which is five, said sources, giving details of the nominations.

More candidates in Baprola

In Baprola, 24 nominations, the highest, were received. It was five in Anarkali, Sarita Vihar, Andrews Ganj, Raghubir Nagar, Mangolpuri-B, and Pooth Kalan wards, lowest number received

