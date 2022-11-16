Home Cities Delhi

Over 2,021 in line for MCD seats, parties in hectic campaign mode

Independents form maximum chunk with over 500 candidates filing papers; state election commission to complete scrutiny of nominations today

Published: 16th November 2022 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2022 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Delhi chief Adesh Gupta speaks at a campaign meeting at Ramesh Nagar on Tuesday. (Photo | Express)

BJP Delhi chief Adesh Gupta speaks at a campaign meeting at Ramesh Nagar on Tuesday. (Photo | Express)

By Anup Verma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after the last date for filing nominations, the State Election Commission (SEC) on Tuesday said that 2,585 nominations of 2,021 candidates have been received. The scrutiny of nominations will be completed by the panel by November 16. Independent candidates have the maximum share with 507 candidates.

SEC sources said 492 candidates submitted papers from the AAP, the most by a political party. This is followed by 423 from BJP. 149 Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidates enrolled for the polls. “On November 14, 334 candidates from Congress filed their papers. From CPI, five candidates filed papers and nine were received from CPI (Marxist),” an official said.

A total of 33 candidates enrolled from the NCP to contest the municipal election and five have submitted them from All India Forward Bloc, the sources said. “Nominations were received from 20 AIMIM leaders, while five have applied for the nomination from the CPI (Marxist-Leninist). Two from Muslim League have applied and the papers of 31 candidates were received from the Janata Dal (United),” the official said.

Additionally, sources said that nomination documents of one, four, and one candidate were received from the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Rashtriya Janata Dal and Samajwadi Party (SP) respectively.In Baprola, 24 nominations, the highest number of papers received. It was five in Anarkali, Sarita Vihar, Andrews Ganj, Raghubir Nagar, Mangolpuri-B and Pooth Kalan wards, the lowest number received, which is five, said sources, giving details of the nominations.

More candidates in Baprola

In Baprola, 24 nominations, the highest, were received. It was five in Anarkali, Sarita Vihar, Andrews Ganj, Raghubir Nagar, Mangolpuri-B,  and Pooth Kalan wards, lowest number received

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
State Election Commission BPJ JDU
India Matters
Police personnel along with accused Aaftab Ameen Poonawala pose for the media, at Mehrauli Police Station, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Shraddha Walkar murder: Aaftab looked remorseless during prior questioning, say Maha cops
Kanchan Jariwala and Kejriwal. ( Photos | Twitter)
Gujarat Assembly polls: AAP candidate withdraws nomination, party accuses BJP of pressuring him
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar gets another critic as minister slams officers
Rescue operation underway after a stone quarry caved in, at Maudarh in Hnahthial district. (Photo | PTI)
Mizoram stone quarry collapse: Toll rises to 10, PM announces ex gratia for kin of deceased

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp