Home Cities Delhi

Several AAP workers defect to BJP

The prominent workers who joined the BJP are block presidents from Shahdara, Pawan Sharma, Sangeeta Bahl, including hundreds of others.

Published: 16th November 2022 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2022 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

AAP Logo, Aam Aadmi Party

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Several AAP leaders and party workers including national executive member Vikas Khurana, former party candidate from Uttam Nagar, Naseeb Singh among others joined the BJP on Tuesday. The prominent workers who joined the BJP are block presidents from Shahdara, Pawan Sharma, Sangeeta Bahl, including hundreds of others.

Welcoming their entry, Delhi BJP leaders said that in the coming times many of its leaders will also join the saffron party. BJP leaders alleged that the AAP has sold their tickets instead of considering those who worked on the ground level to strengthen the party, due to which they are leaving the party and joining the BJP by placing their faith in it,” alleged Singh. They claimed that they are impressed by the work done by the BJP that’s why they are joining the party.                

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Police personnel along with accused Aaftab Ameen Poonawala pose for the media, at Mehrauli Police Station, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Shraddha Walkar murder: Aaftab looked remorseless during prior questioning, say Maha cops
Kanchan Jariwala and Kejriwal. ( Photos | Twitter)
Gujarat Assembly polls: AAP candidate withdraws nomination, party accuses BJP of pressuring him
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar gets another critic as minister slams officers
Rescue operation underway after a stone quarry caved in, at Maudarh in Hnahthial district. (Photo | PTI)
Mizoram stone quarry collapse: Toll rises to 10, PM announces ex gratia for kin of deceased

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp