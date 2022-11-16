Several AAP workers defect to BJP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Several AAP leaders and party workers including national executive member Vikas Khurana, former party candidate from Uttam Nagar, Naseeb Singh among others joined the BJP on Tuesday. The prominent workers who joined the BJP are block presidents from Shahdara, Pawan Sharma, Sangeeta Bahl, including hundreds of others.

Welcoming their entry, Delhi BJP leaders said that in the coming times many of its leaders will also join the saffron party. BJP leaders alleged that the AAP has sold their tickets instead of considering those who worked on the ground level to strengthen the party, due to which they are leaving the party and joining the BJP by placing their faith in it,” alleged Singh. They claimed that they are impressed by the work done by the BJP that’s why they are joining the party.

NEW DELHI: Several AAP leaders and party workers including national executive member Vikas Khurana, former party candidate from Uttam Nagar, Naseeb Singh among others joined the BJP on Tuesday. The prominent workers who joined the BJP are block presidents from Shahdara, Pawan Sharma, Sangeeta Bahl, including hundreds of others. Welcoming their entry, Delhi BJP leaders said that in the coming times many of its leaders will also join the saffron party. BJP leaders alleged that the AAP has sold their tickets instead of considering those who worked on the ground level to strengthen the party, due to which they are leaving the party and joining the BJP by placing their faith in it,” alleged Singh. They claimed that they are impressed by the work done by the BJP that’s why they are joining the party.