Adding teeth to Lokayukta, L-G Saxena clears posts for director, support staff

The sources said the body mandated with looking into complaints of corruption by public functionaries, has been functioning without an investigation in-charge.

Published: 17th November 2022 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2022 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. (Photo | Twitter, @fmnews_india)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Giving teeth to the Lokayukta, Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V K Saxena has cleared the proposal to create several key posts in the investigative wing, sources in the Administrative Reforms Department said.

According to department officials, Saxena has cleared the Lokayukta proposal for the creation of the post of Director (Investigation), with sufficient seniority to head the Ombudsman’s investigative wing, apart from creating posts of Assistants and Peons necessary for its daily functioning.

The sources said the body mandated with looking into complaints of corruption by public functionaries, has been functioning without an investigation in-charge. “The Lokayukta in Delhi, crippled severely ever since its inception, due to the lack of something as critical as a Director (Investigation) and support staff as basic as Assistants and Peons, will soon find teeth for the discharge of its functions and responsibilities,” a senior official said.

The lack of staffers was highlighted by Lokayukta in many reports, which according to the investigative wing, acted as hindrances in the smooth and efficient functioning. “The Lokayukta in their successive reports have been underlining that there are several hurdles and hindrances in the smooth and efficient functioning of the investigative agency.  

Some of these relate to the independence of the Lokayukta due to lack of financial autonomy and sufficient staff, that are a sine quo non for the proper functioning of the office of the Lokayukta,” department officials said citing the reports submitted by Lokayukta. Recently, Saxena, while clearing the Lokayukta’s annual report, had advised the Delhi chief minister to address its laments. Saxena had also amplified the reports of the Lokayukta.

