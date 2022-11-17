Home Cities Delhi

Criminal on the run held amid locals’ resistance in Delhi

A police team was constituted which got a clue about Jafru’s location and subsequently surrounded him there.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Crime Branch of Delhi Police have arrested a 35-year-old Mewat-based criminal who was absconding in a murder case for the past six years. The accused, Jafru, a resident of Mathura in UP, was nabbed from his village even though there was heavy resistance from the locals here.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravinder Singh Yadav said a 28-year-old man was shot dead at Jain Colony, Harsh Vihar in 2016 by one Banne Singh alias Baniya, a contract killer who was hired by Jafru.

“Baniya was arrested along with his three associates but main conspirator of contract killing i.e. Jafru could not be arrested for the last six years, because it was very difficult to conduct raids at his village,” the Special CP said.

A police team was constituted which got a clue about Jafru’s location and subsequently surrounded him there. “The accused tried to escape from the spot but the team identified him and apprehended him swiftly despite heavy resistance by the villagers,” the official said. Yadav also said these criminals are notorious and attack police parties invariably in the villages of the Mewat region of UP, Haryana & Rajasthan.

