Delhi court denies bail to AAP leader Satyendar Jain

Amit Mukherjee By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday denied bail to AAP leader Satyendar Jain and two others in a money laundering case.

The federal agency had arrested the accused in the money laundering case based on a CBI FIR lodged against Jain in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Jain is accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

The court of special Judge Vikas Dhull turned down Jain’s application which was vehemently opposed by ED alleging that Jain was the kingpin of the money laundering episode who was not only involved in “converting black money to white” but also in tampering with evidence and had misled the investigating agency with incorrect statements. The application of two other co-accused was also dismissed.

Jain's counsel N Hariharan seeking bail had submitted that the charge sheet has been filed and the investigation was over but no case of money laundering has been made out against his client.

Hariharan said that there was “no case” against his client. He submitted that the “Element of a fair trial is coterminous with a grant of bail. I am in prolonged incarceration, and it will not serve any purpose. Right of a fair trial gets affected with prolonged incarceration.”

Jain was arrested by the ED in the case on May 31, 2022, and has been in jail since then Hariharan told the court.

Opposing the bail Additional Solicitor General SV Raju said there are sufficient witnesses and materials to make out a case of money laundering against Jain. He said that the leader was the kingpin of the money laundering operations and sent money to Kolkata-based companies.

ASG Raju citing statements of witnesses submitted that “Jain misled the investigating agency”, adding that “Jain gave a false statement on oath”, which amounts to “false evidence” as per the relevant sections of the law codes.

ASG Raju asserted all five companies associated with Jain and his aides Ankush Jain and Vaibhav Jain are just 'shell companies' and did 'no real business'. He also argued that these companies had “no intrinsic value” and that they existed only to convert Jain’s 'black money' into 'white'.

Stating that money was transferred to these business-less shell companies in the name of “purchase of shares” Raju said, “No person would invest in a private company that has no business”. The ASG further said “Besides we did not find any application of share. We did not find any Demat share!”

The ED’s money laundering case is based on a disproportionate assets FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation in August 2017. The ED has already filed a charge sheet or prosecution complaint under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act against the Jain and two other accused – Ankur Jain and Vaibhav Jain along with four companies purportedly associated with them for allegedly laundering proceeds of crime worth Rs 4.8 crores.

The ED had alleged that ''between 2015-16 when Satyendar Kumar Jain was a public servant, the companies beneficially owned and controlled by him received accommodation entries to the tune of Rs 4.81 crore from shell (paper) companies against cash transferred to Kolkata-based entry operators through the hawala route''. All three accused will continue to stay in Jail.

(With inputs from PTI)

