Delhi University to mull second semester syllabi on November 22

The syllabi of 100 undergraduate courses will be discussed in by the academic council in the meeting.

Delhi University (File photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To discuss the syllabi for the second semester of four-year undergraduate programmes, the academic council of Delhi university will meet on November 22. This year the syllabus will be based on the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework.

Resolutions in this regard were put forward by the varsity’s standing committee during its last meeting on October 12. The resolutions will come up for approval at the meeting of the Academic Council. 
The syllabi of 100 undergraduate courses, including BA Business Economics (Hons), BA Multi-Media and Mass Communication (Hons), BSc Electronic Science (Hons) and BSc Microbiology (Hons) will be discussed in by the academic council in the meeting. 

Following the approval by the Academic Council, the matter will be transferred to the Varsity’s executive council the top decision-making body.  A new curriculum has been implemented from the 2022-23 academic year after the executive council, in February, approved an Undergraduate Curriculum Framework-2022, as formulated by a National Education Policy cell.

Rs 2,500 hike for PhD thesis 

Meanwhile, DU is mulling increasing the fees for PhD thesis evaluation by over Rs 2,500 for all students. Earlier thesis submission fee was Rs 5,000 for students with a fellowship. But now the central varsity is mulling to raise it by 50 per cent, taking the fee to Rs 7,500. For those without fellowship, the fees are likely to rise over 80 per cent from Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,500

