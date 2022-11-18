Home Cities Delhi

Centre, government to consider paying arbitral award to DAMEPL

The DMRC also informed the court that the government, being an equity holder, has asked the corporation to submit updated and complete details for considering its request to bear another 50 per cent.

Published: 18th November 2022 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2022 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday submitted before the Delhi High Court that its request to the Centre to bear 50 per cent of the arbitral award, passed in favour of Reliance Infrastructure-owned Delhi Airport Metro Express Private Limited, will be examined by the government in entirety for taking an informed decision.

The DMRC also informed the court that the government, being an equity holder, has asked the corporation to submit updated and complete details for considering its request to bear another 50 per cent of the arbitral award and take an appropriate decision.

The submission was made by the DMRC in an additional affidavit filed in a pending application of the Delhi Airport Metro Express Private Limited (DAMEPL) which said DMRC paid it only Rs 166.44 crore on March 14 and sought a direction for payment of Rs 4427.41 crore.

Justice V Kameswar Rao is scheduled to hear the matter on Friday. The DMRC said a meeting was held under the chairmanship of the secretary of Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on November 10 to discuss the matter pending before the high court. It was attended by the Delhi Chief Secretary, Managing Director of the DMRC and representatives of leading banks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DMRC arbitral award
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Chhattisgarh: Kabaddi player dies after injury during match; 3rd such death since October
Indian human rights activist Gautam Navlakha. (Photo | PTI)
SC to hear plea of Gautam Navlakha, probe agency on Friday in Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case
A fisherman jumps off the fishing boat. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Lankan navy attacks Indian fisherman, arrests 14 others
Union Minister Narayan Rane (File Photo | PTI)
Removal of unauthorised construction begins at Union minister Narayan Rane's Mumbai bungalow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp