Consider widow’s plea for ex-gratia, says Delhi HC

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the city government to decide within two months whether it will grant ex-gratia to the 49-year-old widow of an assistant traffic inspector died of Covid-19 after contracting the disease while performing his duties during the second wave of the pandemic.

The petitioner submitted as per government policy, if any government employee deployed for Covid-19 duty dies due to the viral disease, the grieving family is entitled to a compensation of Rs 1 crore, but authorities have not entertained her request for it.

“Bearing in mind the limited nature of the issues that arise, the court finds no justification to retain the petition on its board at this stage and ends of justice would warrant the first respondent to be called upon to examine the representation of the petitioner and take an appropriate decision on the same with expedition and preferably within a period of two months from today,” said the bench. The court disposed of the petition but clarified the contentions of the parties will be kept open.

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the city government to decide within two months whether it will grant ex-gratia to the 49-year-old widow of an assistant traffic inspector died of Covid-19 after contracting the disease while performing his duties during the second wave of the pandemic. The petitioner submitted as per government policy, if any government employee deployed for Covid-19 duty dies due to the viral disease, the grieving family is entitled to a compensation of Rs 1 crore, but authorities have not entertained her request for it. “Bearing in mind the limited nature of the issues that arise, the court finds no justification to retain the petition on its board at this stage and ends of justice would warrant the first respondent to be called upon to examine the representation of the petitioner and take an appropriate decision on the same with expedition and preferably within a period of two months from today,” said the bench. The court disposed of the petition but clarified the contentions of the parties will be kept open.