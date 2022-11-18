Home Cities Delhi

Consider widow’s plea for ex-gratia, says Delhi HC

According to the petition, if any government employee deployed for Covid-19 duty dies due to the viral disease, the grieving family is entitled to a compensation of Rs 1 crore.

Published: 18th November 2022 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2022 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The  Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the city government to decide within two months whether it will grant ex-gratia to the 49-year-old widow of an assistant traffic inspector died of Covid-19 after contracting the disease while performing his duties during the second wave of the pandemic. 

The petitioner submitted as per government policy, if any government employee deployed for Covid-19 duty dies due to the viral disease, the grieving family is entitled to a compensation of Rs 1 crore, but authorities have not entertained her request for it. 

“Bearing in mind the limited nature of the issues that arise, the court finds no justification to retain the petition on its board at this stage and ends of justice would warrant the first respondent to be called upon to examine the representation of the petitioner and take an appropriate decision on the same with expedition and preferably within a period of two months from today,” said the bench. The court disposed of the petition but clarified the contentions of the parties will be kept open. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Chhattisgarh: Kabaddi player dies after injury during match; 3rd such death since October
Indian human rights activist Gautam Navlakha. (Photo | PTI)
SC to hear plea of Gautam Navlakha, probe agency on Friday in Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case
A fisherman jumps off the fishing boat. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Lankan navy attacks Indian fisherman, arrests 14 others
Union Minister Narayan Rane (File Photo | PTI)
Removal of unauthorised construction begins at Union minister Narayan Rane's Mumbai bungalow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp