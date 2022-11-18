Delhi: BJP out with star campaigner list of 40 leaders

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the MCD elections, Delhi BJP on Thursday announced a list of star campaigners including national president J P Nadda, Union Home Minister and former party president Amit Shah,

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath besides 37 other senior leaders.

The saffron party this time has announced to rope in a dozen-odd Union Ministers, four Chief Ministers, 11 MPs and a host of leaders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, however, will not be part of the saffron party’s campaign.

The Union Ministers, who will be campaigning for the BJP, are Home Minister, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister, Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Women and Child Development, Smriti Zubin Irani, Minister of Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, as per the list of the start campaigners.

Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs, Meenakshi Lekhi, Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Ministry of Science and Technology Jitendra Singh, Minister of Rural Development, Giriraj Singh, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur, Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Loganathan Murugan, and Nitin Gadkari, Road Transport and Highways Minister, will be campaigning for the party in the municipal polls, it stated.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Uttrakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Himachal Pradesh CM, Jai Ram Thakur, and Deputy CM of UP Keshav Prasad Maurya also feature in the list of the star campaigners.

Party plans meets to woo non-Hindi speakers

According to sources, the party has also planned 250 small meetings in different parts of the city to reach out to non-Hindi speaking people from southern states, Odisha, West Bengal and North East among others, a senior Delhi BJP leader said. The party this time has announced to rope in a dozen-odd Union Ministers, four Chief Ministers, 11 MPs and a host of leaders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, however, will not be part of the saffron party’s campaign

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the MCD elections, Delhi BJP on Thursday announced a list of star campaigners including national president J P Nadda, Union Home Minister and former party president Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath besides 37 other senior leaders. The saffron party this time has announced to rope in a dozen-odd Union Ministers, four Chief Ministers, 11 MPs and a host of leaders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, however, will not be part of the saffron party’s campaign. The Union Ministers, who will be campaigning for the BJP, are Home Minister, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister, Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Women and Child Development, Smriti Zubin Irani, Minister of Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, as per the list of the start campaigners. Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs, Meenakshi Lekhi, Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Ministry of Science and Technology Jitendra Singh, Minister of Rural Development, Giriraj Singh, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur, Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Loganathan Murugan, and Nitin Gadkari, Road Transport and Highways Minister, will be campaigning for the party in the municipal polls, it stated. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Uttrakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Himachal Pradesh CM, Jai Ram Thakur, and Deputy CM of UP Keshav Prasad Maurya also feature in the list of the star campaigners. Party plans meets to woo non-Hindi speakers According to sources, the party has also planned 250 small meetings in different parts of the city to reach out to non-Hindi speaking people from southern states, Odisha, West Bengal and North East among others, a senior Delhi BJP leader said. The party this time has announced to rope in a dozen-odd Union Ministers, four Chief Ministers, 11 MPs and a host of leaders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, however, will not be part of the saffron party’s campaign