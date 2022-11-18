INTERVIEW| ‘BJP’s campaign on, can reverse anti-incumbency into pro-incumbency’: Ashish Sood

Home Cities Delhi

Ashish Sood, convenor of the election management committee for the BJP, tells Amit Pandey the issues involved and what his party wants to do about them. 

Ashish Sood, convenor of the election management committee for the BJP.

NEW DELHI:  The high-stakes elections for the 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation Of Delhi are a few days away. The BJP which has been in power in MCD for 15 years is confident that it will win again. Ashish Sood, convenor of the election management committee for the BJP, tells Amit Pandey the issues involved and what his party wants to do about them. Excerpts:

What are key issues that you have been raising with voters?
The eight-year failure of the AAP in running the government – poor air quality, water scarcity, corruption, and fraud education model – are some of the issues with which we will go among the voters. Along with this, the BJP did fabulous work in the MCD in the last fifteen years like making public parks, auto-tipping machines, making high-class MCD schools and others. 

AAP says there is disquiet within the BJP…
You can gauge the AAP’s situation because they are more interested in our party’s inner issues. I’d like to clarify that our four district presidents are contesting the polls, therefore it is impossible for them to manage both its election campaign as well as district president’s work. 

Who will be the face of your campaign?
When we have PM Narendra Modi, why should we rely on others?

How will you counter anti-incumbency?
BJP is a party that can change ‘anti-incumbency’ into ‘pro-incumbency’ and we have proved it time and again. Despite being in power in UP, Gujarat, Goa and other states, we returned to power there. We will also prove this in the MCD polls too. 

What are the innovations BJP has introduced this year’s campaign?
You are aware we recently launched a song for the polls. We will soon release other songs as well in the coming weeks. We will soon install the ‘video rath’ and 3D screens in all wards. 
 

