Sharadha murder case enters MCD polls

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party candidate for Chhawla, Shashi Yadav asserted that “he will not let any more sisters like Sharadha become the victim of any Aftabs” during his campaign for the upcoming civic polls.

He went on to say that every candidate should promise to prevent similar situations from occurring in the future, noting that Shraddha’s episode wasn’t the first of its kind. His comment was greeted with loud cheers.

The BJP leader Kapil Mishra shared this video on his Twitter and wrote, “This oath should be taken by every candidate – I will not let any Shraddha become a victim of any Aftaab.”Shashi Yadav on his Twitter profile claimed to be the State Vice-President of the Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha. In this MCD election, the party has fielded him from the Chhawala ward of the Matiala constituency.

This is not the first time that the Shradha murder case has been raised in the political discourse. The AAP MLA Naresh Balyan also alleged that BJP leader, Shehzad Poonawala has relations with the accused Aftab Poonawala. Following this, Shehzad also sent a legal notice against Balyan.

The 250-ward MCD goes to polls on December 4 while counting will take place on December 7. The nomination process for the polls, which started on Monday, will conclude on November 14. In the civic body polls in 2017, the BJP won 181 of the 270 wards.

Yadav to field from Matiala constituency

