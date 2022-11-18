Home Cities Delhi

Shraddha murder case: People take out candle march demanding capital punishment to accused

The candle marches were taken out from eight different locations in South Delhi’s Mehrauli area.

Published: 18th November 2022 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2022 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

People participate in a candlelight march to protest against the murder of Shraddha Walker’s at Vasant Kunj on Thursday.

People participate in a candlelight march to protest against the murder of Shraddha Walker’s at Vasant Kunj on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  People “angry” over the gruesome killing of Shraddha Walkar carried out candle marches in the city on Thursday to demand capital punishment for the accused, Aaftab Amin Poonawala, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) said.

The candle marches were taken out from eight different locations in South Delhi’s Mehrauli area. They also demanded enactment of stringent laws against “illegal religious conversion and love jihad” in the national capital, the VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal told PTI on Thursday.

“The people angry over the gruesome murder of Shraddha Walker took out the marches in Mehrauli to pay tribute to the victim, demand speedy trial of her murder case and award of capital punishment to the accused within three months,” the VHP leader said.

“They will also demand enactment of stringent laws against illegal religious conversion and love jihad,” he added. The people’s candle march has been backed by the VHP and various other groups, Bansal said.

Poonawala allegedly strangled Walkar and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi’s Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days past midnight.  Police said the couple used to have frequent arguments over financial issues and it is suspected that there was also a fight between them that led to the killing. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shradha Walkar Candle Marches VHP Aaftab Amin Poonawala capital punishment
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Chhattisgarh: Kabaddi player dies after injury during match; 3rd such death since October
Indian human rights activist Gautam Navlakha. (Photo | PTI)
SC to hear plea of Gautam Navlakha, probe agency on Friday in Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case
A fisherman jumps off the fishing boat. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Lankan navy attacks Indian fisherman, arrests 14 others
Union Minister Narayan Rane (File Photo | PTI)
Removal of unauthorised construction begins at Union minister Narayan Rane's Mumbai bungalow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp