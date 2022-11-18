Stray dog menace: Will promote desi breeds if voted to power, says AAP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The AAP on Tuesday said that after going through the issue on the ground, the party has prepared a detailed blueprint to give relief to the city people from the menace of stray animals and at the same time, it will give a safe and respectful habitat to the animals.

The AAP leaders said that the party will run a ‘Be Indian, Adopt Indian’ campaign after winning the MCD elections and will provide a comprehensive solution to the issue of stray animals. Arrangements will be made for shelter and provide healthy food to stray animals of Delhi, they said.

“Stray cattle can be seen eating garbage, the government will keep them in modern gaushalas and provide them with nutritious food. Monkeys entering residential areas are a big menace, and the government will keep them in their natural habitat and ensure that they do not have to go out for food. It will join with NGOs for shelter and food of stray dogs,” said a senior AAP leader.

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj, in a press conference, said that ahead of the civic body elections, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced to the residents of the city ‘10 guarantees’ that AAP will implement once the party comes to power at the corporation as well.

