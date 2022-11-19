Home Cities Delhi

Leaked Tihar videos: Sisodia says AAP leader Jain undergoing physiotherapy for spine injury

Accusing the saffron party of resorting to cheap theatrics, he said Jain, who is in judicial custody in a money laundering case, had fallen down in jail.

Published: 19th November 2022 12:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2022 12:54 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia during a press conference, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday accused the BJP of leaking AAP minister Satyendar Jain's videos from the Tihar jail here and claimed that he was undergoing physiotherapy for a spine injury.

"He (Jain) had sustained an injury to his spine and even underwent two surgeries. The doctor had advised physiotherapy upon discharge and those videos show him getting physiotherapy," he said.

Sisodia also said that his colleague has been lodged in a false case and that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was poking fun at Jain's illness.

"They (BJP) are losing the MCD and Gujarat polls and that is why they are resorting to such cheap theatrics. They should fight the MCD elections in Delhi on issues," he said.

