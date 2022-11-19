MCD elections: Congress launches ‘Digital Vans’ for civic poll campaign

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Congress on Friday flagged off ‘Digital Vans’ as part of the party’s campaign for the upcoming civic body elections in the national capital. The party’s theme for the elections is “Dil Jeeta Hai, Dilli Jeetenge” (We’ve won hearts, we will win Delhi now), said Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary.

The vans’ digital screens will highlight the Congress’ vision for Delhi’s progress and development and its achievements during its 15-year tenure, the party said.

The ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ will be the main theme of the Congress’ publicity campaigns through the digital vans, besides emphasising on the party’s slogan, it added. The party leaders said that the party’s main issue will be the parking management in the national capital in the MCD elections.

“Before every election, the AAP and BJP make tall claims of resolving the parking issue in the city but no one fulfils the promises,” they said.

