MCD Polls: AAP to shame BJP on city garbage dumps

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Claiming that the three garbage mountains in Delhi that have become symbols of BJP’s lack of governance in the MCD for the last 15 years have brought immense shame to people, the Aam Aadmi Party on Friday announced to take the issue to every street in the city. It also launched a campaign with tempos carrying models of garbage mountains of BJP.

The party leaders said that the people of Delhi should vote for BJP if they want garbage and filth all around them; but if they want cleanliness and hygiene they must vote for the AAP. They said that the BJP has been plundering the city for the past 15 years; did not spare a single mohalla from its extortion racket.

AAP leader Gopal Rai said that talks regarding MCD elections are picking up momentum across Delhi.

"The entire city is unanimously raising its voice that it will oust the BJP after 15 years of its reign in MCD which is synonymous with garbage mismanagement. They want to see a ‘parivartan’ and people are coming together to make this possible."

“BJP’s biggest achievement during its 15-year rule in MCD is the three garbage mountains. Today people can view garbage mountains from their houses themselves as vehicles launched by the AAP have been carrying the miniature version of garbage mountains that will move across Delhi. The idea is to raise awareness among the Delhi people so that they take it upon themselves to bring a change in governance in MCD. On one hand, the Delhi Government is providing electricity, water, education and healthcare,” he said.

“My only appeal to the people of Delhi is that just like you brought Kejriwal to the helm of affairs of the Delhi government, you have to bring his government into MCD as well. You have to elect an AAP councillor from your ward with a thumping majority so that we can bring massive progress in your wards and make it better. These campaign vehicles will visit every nook and corner across the entire Delhi to expose the garbage mismanagement during BJP’s rule,” he added.

