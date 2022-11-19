Home Cities Delhi

Satyendar Jain moves to court seeking action against ED over leaked 'massage video'

Jain's legal team alleged that ED has leaked the CCTV video despite the undertaking given in the court.

Published: 19th November 2022 07:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2022 07:21 PM   |  A+A-

The video comes just days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)

The video comes just days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain's legal team on Saturday moved to a Special court with an application seeking contempt action against Enforcement Directorate.

Jain's legal team alleged that ED has leaked the CCTV video despite the undertaking given in the court.

Special Judge Vikas Dhull issued a notice to the ED and fixed the matter for November 21, 2022, for hearing.

"Special court issues contempt of court notice to ED on Satyendar Jain's application for leaking Tihar CCTV footage to BJP & others. The court will hear on Monday how did BJP get the confidential footage and why it was circulated ?" Satyendar Jain's lawyer Mohd Irshad tweeted.

A CCTV video of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain getting a full body massage in Tihar Jail emerged on social media on Saturday morning - two days after demands to shift the minister from the prison were raised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The purported CCTV footage dated September 13 shows the minister lying on his bed and reading some papers while a man sitting next to him is seen massaging his foot.

In another video, shared by BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on his official Twitter handle, a man is massaging the Delhi minister's legs and back before proceeding to give him a full head massage. The videos surfaced on social media on Saturday, around 10 days after the ED accused Delhi minister Jain, who was arrested in a money laundering case, of getting special treatment inside the Tihar jail.

"Unknown persons gave massages and foot massages to Jain, even beyond curfew hours. He was given special food," the ED had said in the court. Soon after this, the Superintendent of Delhi's Tihar jail, Ajit Kumar, was also suspended for the alleged VIP treatment of jailed Delhi minister.

The minister, Jain, was arrested and has been in jail since June in connection with a money laundering case, and a Delhi court also denied his bail application on Thursday.
ALSO READ| Leaked Tihar videos: Sisodia says AAP leader Jain undergoing physiotherapy for spine injury

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Satyendar Jain CCTV Footage VVIP Mazaa Tihar Jail BJP AAP Enforcement Directorate
India Matters
The video comes just days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File Photo | PTI)
Those targeting Rahul should explain why Savarkar got pension from British, says Maha Cong chief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he arrives for the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport and other development projects, in Itanagar. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal's first greenfield airport, says 'Era of 'atkana, latkana, bhatkana' gone'
Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after the bus they were travelling overturned at Laha in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns; over 20 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp