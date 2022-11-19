Home Cities Delhi

Teacher’s association null and void: Jamia Millia Islamia 

In case of any violation of such advisory the authority will take action against the participation of the meeting, added University in the advisory.

Published: 19th November 2022 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2022 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University. (File Photo)

By Amit Pandey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after declaring the teacher’s association “null and void”, Najma Akhtar, Vice-Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia University has constituted a six-member committee to look into the shortcomings of bye-laws of the Jamia Teacher’s Association (JTA) and directed to submit the report within a month. 

The university has also released an advisory regarding the General Body meeting and advised the teachers to abstain from the meeting as it was called by an unauthorised body which has no longer recognised as per the JTA constitution. 

In case of any violation of such advisory the authority will take action against the participation of the meeting, added University in the advisory. The university issued a letter on Thursday stating that the JTA elections were null and void and further decided that the present teacher’s association will be dissolved with immediate effect because their term had come to an end on May 15th this year. 

In another letter in a similar matter, University has declared to suspend Professor Sonya Surabhi Gupta, Returning Officer for the JTA elections 2022. Condemning the university’s administration, the association demanded the JMI immediately withdraw the suspension of Gupta and withdraw the office order to declare the election null and void. 

The Democratic Teacher’s Front (DTF) also issued a condemnation of this action by the university and said, “This is nothing but an administrative overreach and an assault on the democratic rights of teachers and other employees to form their own associations.” The Federation of Central University Teacher’s Association (FEDCUTA)  also showed Solidarity with JTA and expresses its full support 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jamia Teacher’s Association Jamia Millia Islamia University General Body meeting Democratic Teacher’s Front
India Matters
The video comes just days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File Photo | PTI)
Those targeting Rahul should explain why Savarkar got pension from British, says Maha Cong chief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he arrives for the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport and other development projects, in Itanagar. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal's first greenfield airport, says 'Era of 'atkana, latkana, bhatkana' gone'
Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after the bus they were travelling overturned at Laha in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns; over 20 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp