Teacher’s association null and void: Jamia Millia Islamia 

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after declaring the teacher’s association “null and void”, Najma Akhtar, Vice-Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia University has constituted a six-member committee to look into the shortcomings of bye-laws of the Jamia Teacher’s Association (JTA) and directed to submit the report within a month.

The university has also released an advisory regarding the General Body meeting and advised the teachers to abstain from the meeting as it was called by an unauthorised body which has no longer recognised as per the JTA constitution.

In case of any violation of such advisory the authority will take action against the participation of the meeting, added University in the advisory. The university issued a letter on Thursday stating that the JTA elections were null and void and further decided that the present teacher’s association will be dissolved with immediate effect because their term had come to an end on May 15th this year.

In another letter in a similar matter, University has declared to suspend Professor Sonya Surabhi Gupta, Returning Officer for the JTA elections 2022. Condemning the university’s administration, the association demanded the JMI immediately withdraw the suspension of Gupta and withdraw the office order to declare the election null and void.

The Democratic Teacher’s Front (DTF) also issued a condemnation of this action by the university and said, “This is nothing but an administrative overreach and an assault on the democratic rights of teachers and other employees to form their own associations.” The Federation of Central University Teacher’s Association (FEDCUTA) also showed Solidarity with JTA and expresses its full support

