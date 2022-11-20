Delhi: International narcotics cartel busted, drugs worth Rs 20 crore seized, six held

Express News Service By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Special Cell of Delhi Police has busted an international drug cartel by arresting six of its key members, including a Nigerian national.

They recovered nearly 5kg of heroin worth Rs 20 crore in the international market. The accused were identified as Umesh Singh, Shalender, Praveen, Chimuanya Levi Chukwunede (Nigerian national), Mohan Babu Gupta, and Jaipal.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said they received specific information on November 15 about Umesh, a resident of Ambala, Haryana indulging in drug trafficking activities.

“He used to procure heroin from Shalender, a resident of Uttam Nagar, Delhi,”he said.

Accordingly, a raid was conducted and Umesh was apprehended near Chandagi Ram Akhada, on November 15 along with 3kg of heroin. Further, Shalender was also arrested and after searching his shop, 1kg of heroin was recovered.

“Co-accused namely Praveen, the real brother of Shalender was also arrested on November 16, and a Nigerian National, who was the said supplier, was arrested on November 17. Further, 500 gms of heroin was recovered from him,” the official said. Two more accused of the same cartel, Mohan Babu Gupta and Jaipal, were also nabbed from different locations. In total, 4.486kg of heroin was recovered from the accused people. Pertinently, the accused Nigerian national is married and has six children.

4.486KG OF HEROIN RECOVERED FROM THE SIX ACCUSED

Accordingly, a raid was conducted and Umesh was apprehended near Chandagi Ram Akhada, on November 15 along with 3kg of heroin. Further, Shalender was also arrested and after searching his shop, 1kg of heroin was recovered. In total, 4.486kg of heroin was recovered from the accused people.

NEW DELHI: The Special Cell of Delhi Police has busted an international drug cartel by arresting six of its key members, including a Nigerian national. They recovered nearly 5kg of heroin worth Rs 20 crore in the international market. The accused were identified as Umesh Singh, Shalender, Praveen, Chimuanya Levi Chukwunede (Nigerian national), Mohan Babu Gupta, and Jaipal. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said they received specific information on November 15 about Umesh, a resident of Ambala, Haryana indulging in drug trafficking activities. “He used to procure heroin from Shalender, a resident of Uttam Nagar, Delhi,”he said. Accordingly, a raid was conducted and Umesh was apprehended near Chandagi Ram Akhada, on November 15 along with 3kg of heroin. Further, Shalender was also arrested and after searching his shop, 1kg of heroin was recovered. “Co-accused namely Praveen, the real brother of Shalender was also arrested on November 16, and a Nigerian National, who was the said supplier, was arrested on November 17. Further, 500 gms of heroin was recovered from him,” the official said. Two more accused of the same cartel, Mohan Babu Gupta and Jaipal, were also nabbed from different locations. In total, 4.486kg of heroin was recovered from the accused people. Pertinently, the accused Nigerian national is married and has six children. 4.486KG OF HEROIN RECOVERED FROM THE SIX ACCUSED Accordingly, a raid was conducted and Umesh was apprehended near Chandagi Ram Akhada, on November 15 along with 3kg of heroin. Further, Shalender was also arrested and after searching his shop, 1kg of heroin was recovered. In total, 4.486kg of heroin was recovered from the accused people.