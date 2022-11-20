Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: International narcotics cartel busted, drugs worth Rs 20 crore seized, six held

In total, 4.486kg of heroin was recovered from the accused people. Pertinently, the accused Nigerian national is married and has six children.

Published: 20th November 2022 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2022 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Drugs

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Special Cell of Delhi Police has busted an international drug cartel by arresting six of its key members, including a Nigerian national.

They recovered nearly 5kg of heroin worth Rs 20 crore in the international market. The accused were identified as Umesh Singh, Shalender, Praveen, Chimuanya Levi Chukwunede (Nigerian national), Mohan Babu Gupta, and Jaipal.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said they received specific information on November 15 about Umesh, a resident of Ambala, Haryana indulging in drug trafficking activities.

“He used to procure heroin from Shalender, a resident of Uttam Nagar, Delhi,”he said.

Accordingly, a raid was conducted and Umesh was apprehended near Chandagi Ram Akhada, on November 15 along with 3kg of heroin. Further, Shalender was also arrested and after searching his shop, 1kg of heroin was recovered.

“Co-accused namely Praveen, the real brother of Shalender was also arrested on November 16, and a Nigerian National, who was the said supplier, was arrested on November 17. Further, 500 gms of heroin was recovered from him,” the official said. Two more accused of the same cartel, Mohan Babu Gupta and Jaipal, were also nabbed from different locations. In total, 4.486kg of heroin was recovered from the accused people. Pertinently, the accused Nigerian national is married and has six children.

4.486KG OF HEROIN RECOVERED FROM THE SIX ACCUSED
Accordingly, a raid was conducted and Umesh was apprehended near Chandagi Ram Akhada, on November 15 along with 3kg of heroin. Further, Shalender was also arrested and after searching his shop, 1kg of heroin was recovered.  In total, 4.486kg of heroin was recovered from the accused people.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
International narcotics cartel Drugs bust heroin
India Matters
The video comes just days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File Photo | PTI)
Those targeting Rahul should explain why Savarkar got pension from British, says Maha Cong chief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he arrives for the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport and other development projects, in Itanagar. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal's first greenfield airport, says 'Era of 'atkana, latkana, bhatkana' gone'
Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after the bus they were travelling overturned at Laha in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns; over 20 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp