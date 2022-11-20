Five missing Uzbek women found in Neb Sarai area

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Five Uzbek women, who went missing from a shelter home in the city last month, were recovered from south Delhi’s Neb Sarai area, an official said. According to the official, an NGO, Empowering Humanity, informed Dwarka North police station on November 2 about the missing or abduction of five Uzbek women who were rescued by them on August 25.

“The NGO representative told police that seven Uzbek women were rescued by them from human trafficking and handed over to them by officials of the Uzbekistan Embassy on August 25. A case was registered at Chanakyapuri Police Station,” said the official.

The NGO kept five of them in their shelter home in a society’s flat in Dwarka but on October 28 around 10 am, when the flat gates were opened, five Uzbek women aged between 18 to 37 years were found missing.

During the investigation, they found out that one Sabina alias Axmedura Gulsunoy and her husband Ullubek had taken these five women with them to Greater Noida,” said M Harsha Vardhan, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka). The accused were nabbed and the missing women were recovered from the Neb Sarai area.

“The women have alleged that they were not given proper food in the NGO and did not like the conditions there so they left on their own to stay with Sabina. They have also leveled allegations of NGO asking for money to let them go,” said the official.

