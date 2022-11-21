Delhi girl Aayushi shot dead by father; mother helped pack body in suitcase: Police

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The murder of 25-year-old Aayushi Chaudhury whose body was found stuffed in a trolley bag in the service lane of Yamuna Expressway in Mathura on last Friday, has emerged as a case of honour killing. Uttar Pradesh police arrested her parents in Mathura in connection with it on Monday.

Aayushi, who used to stay in Badarpur in south Delhi, was allegedly killed by her father Nitesh Yadav, Uttar Pradesh police said on Monday.

According to the Mathura Superintendent of Police, the woman’s father allegedly shot her dead as she had married a man from a different caste. He was also furious over the fact that she often stayed out till late night, sources said.

After shooting Aayushi with his licensed gun on November 17, Yadav allegedly kept the body in the house for 12 hours. He and his wife waited till night, then they packed the body in a suitcase and dumped it in Mathura, police sources said.

The body was found wrapped in plastic in a large red suitcase near the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura last Friday. The suitcase was spotted by labourers, who then called the police.

The police also claimed that Aayushi's mother and brother knew that she was killed by Nitesh Yadav, her father.

They claimed that after the recovery of the suitcase, the police began an investigation by tracing phones, checking CCTV footage, and social media platforms. Even posters of the victim were put out in Delhi.

Initially, clueless about her identity, UP police had formed five teams to look for clues. The breakthrough was made when her mother and brother came forward to identify her. And an unknown caller, too, revealed her identity on Sunday morning.

As per the police, the body of the woman, found in a suitcase on the service road near Agricultural Research Institute on Yamuna Expressway in Mathura, seemed to have a head injury and a wound on the shoulder.

The father of the victim was arrested after the police questioned him when he went to identify the body.

The family hail from Baluni in Gorakhpur, eastern Uttar Pradesh, and got settled in Delhi after Nitesh Yadav found a job there. He presently runs a shop selling electronic gadgets.

The victim was pursuing a course in BCA (Bachelor in Computer Application).

According to sources, Aayushi had married a man named Chhatrapal Chaudhury from another caste without her family's knowledge.

Meanwhile, Police teams have been deployed to find the weapon used in the murder.

