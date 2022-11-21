DU releases list for  ‘spot’ round to fill vacant UG seats 

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi on Sunday released the list of vacant seats for the ‘spot’ round of admission. Though most seats in prestigious colleges or programmes have already been filled in the first two rounds of admission, some still remain open, mainly in the science stream, in a few institutes. Candidates can check this list on the DU website.

At Kirori Mal College, there are 13 open seats for B.Sc. (Hons) Physics course, while eight slots each are available in the Botany and Zoology programmes. Six seats each in B.Sc Botany and Zoology are also vacant in Hansraj College. Seats are also available in various courses in off-campus colleges like Shyamlal, Swami Shraddhanand and Zakir Hussain College, among others.

Students can apply for the spot allocation round on November 21-22. The admission list after this will be declared on November 23, and students can enrol themselves on November 24-25. The last date of online payment of the admission fee is November 27.

According to the university, after the first spot admission round, the enrolment of the candidates will be locked and they will not be considered for upgrades (except for supernumerary admission).

