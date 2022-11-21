Home Cities Delhi

Ex-Cong MP Mahabal Mishra joins AAP family

Mishra’s son, Vinay Mishra, who joined the AAP in 2020, said that he was certain that his father too would join the party, even though he was “unhappy” about his decision two years ago.

Published: 21st November 2022 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2022 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Former Congress leader Mahabal Mishra joins AAP in the presence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Former Congress MP Mahabal Mishra joined AAP on Sunday in the presence of the party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Welcoming Mishra to the party, Kejriwal said, “Mahabal Mishra who is a popular leader of Purvanchal community in Delhi, has joined the AAP family. With your experience amongst the people and the society, we all will take the country forward together.”

After his induction, Mishra on social media said he will work to strengthen the party.  “I have continuously served the people for the last 30 years. Now I will strengthen the party in the entire nation,” he said.  Mishra, a former Lok Sabha MP from West Delhi and a three-time MLA from Dwarka Assembly constituency, was suspended from the Congress for “anti-party activities” during the Delhi Assembly elections in 2020. He has also been a municipal councillor earlier.  

Mishra’s son, Vinay Mishra, who joined the AAP in 2020, said that he was certain that his father too would join the party, even though he was “unhappy” about his decision two years ago. Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia said that the former Congress MP has become a part of AAP’s ‘revolution’ and that he will strengthen AAP’s aim to provide the finest education, and health facilities to everyone.

Mishra started his political career as a Delhi councillor in MCD, representing Dabri ward in 1997. He was elected as MLA from the Nasirpur constituency of Delhi Assembly in 1998. 

