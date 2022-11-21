Home Cities Delhi

Sisodia says BJP failed to keep capital clean

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.(File| Express)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday said that people are all set to choose AAP in the upcoming MCD elections and voting for any other party will be a waste of their vote. 
He said that the AAP will resolve all the issues faced by the people and bring development in their area.

Sisodia said that the main responsibility of the BJP-ruled-MCD was to keep the national capital clean, get rid of the garbage mountains but they failed to do so. Instead, they made the city a garbage dumping ground.  

He added that the AAP government built world-class schools and hospitals, provided free and 24-hour electricity and fulfilled all of its responsibilities as an honest, citizen-centric government. “We improved schools and hospitals, provided free electricity and water besides installing CCTVs and building mohalla clinics.”

He further said that the BJP had only one job in the MCD for 15 years which was to clean the city but they instead raised three mountains of garbage. When citizens of Delhi question the BJP regarding their failure, they give excuses and never give any response. These garbage mountains are the mountains of BJP’s failure, he added. “Give us one chance to clean Delhi and we will deliver results,” the minister added.

As part of its campaign for the polls, Kejriwal’s AAP had repeatedly targeted the BJP over its “failure” to clear the landfill sites during its 15-year tenure in the municipal corporation. Over the years, fires have broken out at these dumping yards which have tonnes of legacy waste, leaving neighbouring areas shrouded in smoke for days. The national capital has three landfill sites Ghazipur, Bhalswa and Okhla.

