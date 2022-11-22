BJP releases 'sting video', alleges AAP sold MCD tickets

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The BJP on Tuesday released a ‘sting video’ alleging that AAP has sold tickets for MCD elections. The party claimed that the video was shot by a former AAP volunteer from northwest Delhi’s Rohini. The AAP, however, rejected the sting video as “fake”.

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said that in the ‘sting video’, a demand is being made to give money in exchange for the ticket and only after that the name of the candidate will be announced. Patra said that Kejriwal’s corruption story comes from Rohini’s D ward from where the sting was executed. AAP Rohini MLA, area co-in charge, Gopal Rai’s close friend Punit Goyal and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta’s close relation Dinesh Shroff along with Kejriwal’s close aide RR Pathania who is in charge of AAP SC ST wing, have also been named in the sting.

He said that in the beginning of the video, Bindu Shriram can be seen meeting Shroff and Goyal where they discuss money. They demand Rs 80 lakh in exchange for the ticket. The AAP runs a PAC committee which decides everything – who to give tickets and for how much. He said that in the videos, these junior AAP leaders can be clearly heard naming Rai, Pathak, Atishi and Adil Khan who are in the PAC.

“AAP leaders can be clearly heard saying in the video that 110 seats have been booked so they need to hurry up and book their ticket. Pathania is clearly heard saying that giving the money to Goyal will work because he introduced him to everyone.” He added that Pathania says that PSC head Rakhi Birlan will also be informed about this and that the money was asked to be given in installments to confirm the seat – first Rs 21 lakhs, then Rs 40 lakhs and Rs 21 lakhs again,” Patra said.

Rejecting the allegations, AAP MLA Dilip Pandey said that they (BJP) are doing this only to malign the party which is inching closer to a historic win in MCD and to cover up its own corruption and maladministration during 15-year rule in the civic body. “Understand the reason behind the names that BJP took in its doctored sting operations.

At the moment, tickets to contest elections from the AAP are the most in demand. Since the demand is very high, a few people have started to act like brokers and are trying to take advantage of the situation,” Pandey said. He also added, “No one can get tickets from AAP with money. It is given only to those who have worked among the people at the grassroots level.”



