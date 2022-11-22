Delhi Congress to file complaint against BJP’s Yuva Morcha

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Congress on Tuesday said that it will file a police complaint against the BJP for fielding Yuva Morcha members, who have taken an open pledge to use money, muscle and gun power to intimidate the voters in the MCD elections.

The party alleged that the BJP will go to any extent to win the MCD election. It said that AAP is also facing the wrath of the people for toeing the BJP line and doing corruption; both these parties are resorting to strong-arm tactics to make an impact in the MCD elections.

Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary said that Arvind Kejriwal had kept quiet on volatile issues like CAA-NRC, Delhi riots and markaz to side with the BJP agenda, and Kejriwal was silent when the Yuva Morcha goons were threatening to take a violent route to win the MCD election.

“Instead of raising issues like corruption, pollution and garbage menace, and demand votes in the name of MCD’s work, BJP was using intimidatory tactics through criminal elements for the MCD elections, which will surely boomerang on it, as BJP had made MCD the ‘most corrupt department’,” Chaudhary added.

He said that most of the star campaigners of the BJP have criminal backgrounds, and they have been spreading hatred among the people in Delhi through inflammatory speeches and exhortations which has poisoned the political discourse. “We will file a police complaint against the BJP as their youth wing workers are using money and muscle to intimidate voters. We will urge the Delhi Police to detain such goons so that people can cast their votes in a peaceful and democratic manner,” he said.

