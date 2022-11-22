Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Congress to file complaint against BJP’s Yuva Morcha

The party alleged that the BJP will go to any extent to win the MCD election. It said that AAP is also facing the wrath of the people for toeing the BJP line and doing corruption.

Published: 22nd November 2022 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2022 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Congress flag. (File photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Congress on Tuesday said that it will file a police complaint against the BJP for fielding Yuva Morcha members, who have taken an open pledge to use money, muscle and gun power to intimidate the voters in the MCD elections.

The party alleged that the BJP will go to any extent to win the MCD election. It said that AAP is also facing the wrath of the people for toeing the BJP line and doing corruption; both these parties are resorting to strong-arm tactics to make an impact in the MCD elections.

Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary said that Arvind Kejriwal had kept quiet on volatile issues like CAA-NRC, Delhi riots and markaz to side with the BJP agenda, and Kejriwal was silent when the Yuva Morcha goons were threatening to take a violent route to win the MCD election.

“Instead of raising issues like corruption, pollution and garbage menace, and demand votes in the name of MCD’s work, BJP was using intimidatory tactics through criminal elements for the MCD elections, which will surely boomerang on it, as BJP had made MCD the ‘most corrupt department’,” Chaudhary added.

He said that most of the star campaigners of the BJP have criminal backgrounds, and they have been spreading hatred among the people in Delhi through inflammatory speeches and exhortations which has poisoned the political discourse. “We will file a police complaint against the BJP as their youth wing workers are using money and muscle to intimidate voters. We will urge the Delhi Police to detain such goons so that people can cast their votes in a peaceful and democratic manner,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Congress MCD Elections AAP Anil Chaudhary BJP Kejriwal
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Student booked for recording girls in varsity toilets in Bengaluru 
Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Tushar Gandhi. (Photo | Tushar Gandhi Twitter)
Savarkar helped Nathuram Godse get gun to murder Bapu, alleges Tushar Gandhi 
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
I don't fear anyone, no one needs to fear me: Shashi Tharoor 
Sources claimed that the man, who was seen giving Jain a massage in the videos, was a prisoner named Rinku. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Satyendar Jain's 'Masseur' a prison inmate, not physiotherapist: Jail sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp