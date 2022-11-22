Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Nursery admission process in private schools to begin from December 1

While the last date for application is December 23, the first list of shortlisted candidates will be declared on January 20.

Published: 22nd November 2022 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2022 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

education , Students

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The admission process for nursery classes in over 1,800 private schools in the city for the 2023-24 academic session will begin from December 1, the Directorate of Education (DoE) announced on Monday.

While the last date for application is December 23, the first list of shortlisted candidates will be declared on January 20. “The admission process for pre-school, pre-primary and Class 1 will commence from December 1 for open seats in private unaided recognised schools of Delhi for 2023-24,” the DoE said.

“The first list of children who will be selected for admission along with the waiting list, will be out on January 20, while the second list  will be uploaded on February 6,” it said. The details of all entry level classes along with seats available for admission will be declared by December 16.

The notification said all private unaided recognised schools will upload their criteria for admission by November 28. “No deviation from the above schedule shall be permitted. Each school shall display the aforesaid admission schedule on its notice board and website.

Further, each school shall ensure that application forms for admission are made available till the last date of submission,” it said.  The notification said that a non-refundable amount of only `25 can be charged as admission registration fee. 

