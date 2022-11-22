Driven by love & years of battle, woman transitions into man  

Ashish Srivastava By

NEW DELHI: A 34-year-old person liberated himself from a gender he was born into after years of battle. Born as a female, Gayatri transitted into Mahesh with the help of sex reaffirmation surgery he underwent at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

The doctors at the department of plastic and cosmetics surgery performed penile reconstruction surgery and replaced his vagina with a penis, which was developed through tissues taken from his forearm. “We decided to perform penile reconstruction (Phalloplasty) for complete male transformation by state of the art micro-surgical technique of tissue transfer. Our aim was to give good shape, length, urethra (to pass urine) and erotic sensation to the patient,” said Dr Bheem Singh Nanda, who had worked on the case.

“The procedure has turned him completely into a man and he will even be able to copulate sometime later when we instill an implant to his organ,” he added. However, the journey to become Mahesh was long, alone and tedious battle for Gayatri. What motivated him to take the step against all the odds includimg no support from hisfamily was the desire to live with love of his life.

Mahesh is now married to a woman he loved since school days after the surgery. He is employed at a tech company as a software engineer. “The case came to me in 2015 when he was Gayatri. He then told me about his wish to live rest of his life as a man. At the time of arrival, the patient had all male characteristics including beard, hairs on chest, male voice and male behaviors,” Nanda said.

“After much consultation, I suggested him to take psychiatric analysis. By all proportions and psychiatric evaluations, it was found in 2017 that although patient was female but mentally she was a male, a condition which is called Gender Dysphoria,” he continued.

Later, Mahesh was put on hormonal therapy. In last 6 years Gayatri had already undergone bilateral breast removal in 2017 and uterus, ovary and vaginal removal in 2019. Only requirement was Penile reconstruction (Phalloplasty) and implant to transform her to male, the doctor added.

'Desire to live with the love of his life'

The journey to become Mahesh was long and tedious battle for Mahesh. What motivated him to take the step against all the odds iwas the desire to live with love of his life. Mahesh is now married to a woman he loved since school days after the surgery.

