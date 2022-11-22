Media reports must reflect CBI, ED versions: Delhi High Court

Home Cities Delhi

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court on Monday told certain media organisations to ensure that their broadcast on the Delhi excise policy scam cases is “in tune with official press releases” by the CBI and the ED and comply with guidelines, after a plea objected to alleged news leaks.

The court also pulled up the News Broadcasting and Digital Standards Authority (NBDA) after it submitted that it has no power to restrain news channels. “If self-regulation is a mere eyewash, why should we not disband you,” said Justice Yashwant Varma. 

The  order was passed on a petition by businessman Vijay Nair, an accused in the cases related to the alleged excise policy scam being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate.

Nair moved the court earlier this month claiming that sensitive information in relation to the case was being leaked to the media by the investigating agencies, which was adversely impacting his right as an accused.

Justice Varma on Monday issued notice to the media organisations named by the petitioner while noting that the content in question was not based on any press releases stated to have been issued by investigating agencies.

The judge thus asked the news broadcasting authority to duly examine the broadcast and place a report as to whether they would be compliant with the applicable guidelines.  “Pending further consideration, the court directs respondents 5 to 9 (media organisations) to ensure that all the broadcast that are carried in respect to (the case) are in tune with any official press releases that may be issued either by the CBI or ED and comply with the directives which govern,” the court said.

2020 riots: Pleas to be heard daily    
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday began hearing the bail plea by ‘United Against Hate’ founder Khalid Saifi in a UAPA case related to the conspiracy behind the 2020 riots and said it would hold daily hearing from November 25 on the batch of related pleas seeking the release of several accused. Delhi Police’s challenge to the trial court order granting bail to former Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan in the case is also among the petitions.  “At the outset, we must let you know that this bench would be hearing all of these appeals,” said a bench of justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar.
 

