Home Cities Delhi

Same salary for priests as maulvis, BJP writes to CM Kejriwal

MP also urged all pujaris and granthis to write to Delhi CM regarding this and asked them to prohibit AAP’s candidates to enter the temples and gurudwaras for the campaign until their demands are met.

Published: 22nd November 2022 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2022 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Salary, cash

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Amit Pandey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Referring to the Secular ethos of the constitution, Parvesh Verma, the member of parliament from west Delhi on Monday wrote a letter to the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanding the same salary for priests and granthis as the maulvis. “On the lines of the salary provided to the Maulvis of mosques, all the pujaris and granthis must also be provided with a consolidated salary of Rs 42, 000 per month.” wrote Verma in his letter. 

MP also urged all pujaris and granthis to write to Delhi CM regarding this and asked them to prohibit AAP’s candidates to enter the temples and gurudwaras for the campaign until their demands are met.
Verma alleged that this non-uniformity in the salary is against the secular ethos of the constitution and wrote, “public money collected from taxpayers shall not be spent selectively on any one religious group; leaving others”. Kejriwal must end this discrimination started by his government, he added. 

In 2019, the Delhi government increased the salary of imams to Rs 18,000 per month from Rs 10,000. Whereas the salary of helpers increased to Rs 16,000 per month. In 2021, hundreds of priests from temples of south Delhi staged a demonstration outside Kejriwal’s house demanding salaries.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ethos of the constitution Arvind Kejriwal salary for priests granthis maulvis
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Student booked for recording girls in varsity toilets in Bengaluru 
Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Tushar Gandhi. (Photo | Tushar Gandhi Twitter)
Savarkar helped Nathuram Godse get gun to murder Bapu, alleges Tushar Gandhi 
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
I don't fear anyone, no one needs to fear me: Shashi Tharoor 
Sources claimed that the man, who was seen giving Jain a massage in the videos, was a prisoner named Rinku. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Satyendar Jain's 'Masseur' a prison inmate, not physiotherapist: Jail sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp