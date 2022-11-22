Supreme Court issues notice in conman Sukesh’s plea seeking transfer

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice in a plea filed by alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar seeking transfer from Mandoli jail to any other jail in the country. A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and CT Ravikumar sought response from Centre, Delhi government.

“Plea filed earlier was dismissed in October 18 2022, his complaint is again the same that he should be transferred from Mandoli where he was shifted after SC’s order in August 2022. We have gone through the plea, issue short notice to the respondent returnable by one week. Dasti in addition,” the court said in its order.

Laying emphasis on the fact that Delhi LG, based on his statement to ED and EOW had directed for prosecution of 82 staff, counsel for Sukesh said, “Please shift me to any jail other than Delhi. They are now against me. Extortion amount of Rs 12.5 crore was paid and this was duly acknowledged.”

He also added that he was being lodged in custody of officials against whom prosecution was initiated on his disclosure.

ALSO READ: Sukesh Chandrashekar, first nabbed by Bengaluru cop 14 years ago, cheated even tough police officers

It was also his contention that the torture against him had worsened after that particular complaint against AAP’s Satyendra Jain.

Although the bench had initially rapped his counsel for filing multiple petitions and had remarked that there was a need to draw a line somewhere, but considering the submissions, the bench agreed to issue notice.

ALSO READ| Arranged international PRs to publish paid news of govt schools: Sukesh

In August, 2022, SC had directed to shift Chandrasekhar and his wife Leena Paulose from Tihar Jail to Mandoli jail in a week. Considering Sukesh’s plea, wherein he had sought for transfer to any jail outside Delhi on grounds of threat to his life, the bench orally observed that it couldn’t grant a prisoner right to choose jail.

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice in a plea filed by alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar seeking transfer from Mandoli jail to any other jail in the country. A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and CT Ravikumar sought response from Centre, Delhi government. “Plea filed earlier was dismissed in October 18 2022, his complaint is again the same that he should be transferred from Mandoli where he was shifted after SC’s order in August 2022. We have gone through the plea, issue short notice to the respondent returnable by one week. Dasti in addition,” the court said in its order. Laying emphasis on the fact that Delhi LG, based on his statement to ED and EOW had directed for prosecution of 82 staff, counsel for Sukesh said, “Please shift me to any jail other than Delhi. They are now against me. Extortion amount of Rs 12.5 crore was paid and this was duly acknowledged.” He also added that he was being lodged in custody of officials against whom prosecution was initiated on his disclosure. ALSO READ: Sukesh Chandrashekar, first nabbed by Bengaluru cop 14 years ago, cheated even tough police officers It was also his contention that the torture against him had worsened after that particular complaint against AAP’s Satyendra Jain. Although the bench had initially rapped his counsel for filing multiple petitions and had remarked that there was a need to draw a line somewhere, but considering the submissions, the bench agreed to issue notice. ALSO READ| Arranged international PRs to publish paid news of govt schools: Sukesh In August, 2022, SC had directed to shift Chandrasekhar and his wife Leena Paulose from Tihar Jail to Mandoli jail in a week. Considering Sukesh’s plea, wherein he had sought for transfer to any jail outside Delhi on grounds of threat to his life, the bench orally observed that it couldn’t grant a prisoner right to choose jail.