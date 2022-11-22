Home Cities Delhi

Woman jumps to death from 16th-floor flat in Greater Noida after fight with husband 

The couple had been married for four years and had moved to Greater Noida only six months ago.

By PTI

NOIDA: A 35-year-old woman died after she allegedly jumped from the balcony of her 16th-floor apartment in Greater Noida (West) in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

Police have quizzed her husband, who told them that they had a fight after dinner on Monday night post which he went to sleep in the room.

The woman, a native of Azamgarh, lived in Eco Village-3 society under the Bisrakh police station limits, police said.

She was pursuing her PhD from a private university in Greater Noida while her husband works for a leading media house in Noida, according to the police.

"The local police station was alerted around 3.30 am that a woman had jumped off her apartment in the high-rise society. Soon, a team rushed there and the body was sent for post-mortem," a police official said.

"The husband said he was woken up by the society's security guard who informed him of his wife's death," the official said.

The fight between the couple might have led to the incident, the official said.

Mental health experts believe that suicides are preventable if first observers, like parents or spouses or friends, recognise the behavioural changes in a person and talk to them in order to not let them doubt their self-esteem.

