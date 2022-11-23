Home Cities Delhi

Academic council seeks to add more students, Delhi University to hold PG admissions

The DU has fixed 60 students per batch for lectures, 30 for tutorials and 25 for practical classes in undergraduate programmes.

Published: 23rd November 2022 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2022 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi University pic

Delhi University (File photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Academic Council of Delhi University on Tuesday passed the resolution seeking to raise the number of students in a class. The six members against this resolution stated the student-teacher ratio will impact the quality of education. 

The DU has fixed 60 students per batch for lectures, 30 for tutorials and 25 for practical classes in undergraduate programmes. For postgraduate courses, the numbers per batch are 50, 25 and 15-20, respectively. The university issued a notification to colleges on November 11 in this regard. 

“The Academic Council accorded its approval regarding uniformity in teacher-students ratio in all the programmes and courses being offered by the university and its colleges, both at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels vide the notification,” a university official said.

Speaking against the notification, several teachers’ bodies stated that this batch size is bigger than normal and will not help students.   The dissenting members have highlighted that the imposition of the notification issued on November 11 will have grave adverse consequences for the quality of the teaching-learning process in college and university departments.

In the notification, Registrar Vikas Gupta said the university came up with the rule to observe uniformity in the teacher-student ratio across all the programmes it offers. Among the six council members who opposed the resolution are Rajesh Kumar, Biswajit Mohanty, Mithuraj Shusiya, Sudhanshu Kumar and Nidhi Kapoor.

The dissenting members said that the raising of the tutorial group size to 30 students for UG courses and 25 for PG courses “negates” the very idea of small group interaction and denies students the opportunity to develop a deeper understanding and clarify niggling doubts. DU has approved the proposal to hold postgraduate admission through the Common University Entrance Test, starting from the next academic year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PG admissions Delhi University Academic Council
India Matters
In the latest purported footage from Tihar jail, Jain is seen having food including fruits and dry fruits. (Video screengrab | ANI Twitter)
Day after 'no proper food' claim, new video shows Satyendar Jain enjoying meal in Tihar jail
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Burhanpur. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Jodo Yatra enters MP; Rahul says their campaign is against hatred, violence in society 
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Dhanraj Nathwani
Mukesh Ambani to pass on RIL baton to Anant, Dhanraj
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra BJP defends Guv over Shivaji remark, says Oppn politicising issue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp