Court seeks LG’s stand on DDCD’s vice chairman Jasmine Shah's plea

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The city Court on Tuesday sought the stand of the lieutenant governor on the Delhi government think tank DDCD’s vice chairman Jasmine Shah’s challenge to the order restraining him from discharging his duties and sealing his office Justice Yashwant Varma listed the case for further consideration on November 28 and asked the counsel appearing for the LG and other respondents to make submissions.

In his petition, Shah said the orders passed against him are a ‘gross abuse of power and process’ and ‘wholly without any merit”. He called it an instance of the exercise of authority, illegal, ex facie malafide and patently lacking in the jurisdiction. Shah was behind the Delhi government’s ambitious electric vehicle policy.

NEW DELHI: The city Court on Tuesday sought the stand of the lieutenant governor on the Delhi government think tank DDCD’s vice chairman Jasmine Shah’s challenge to the order restraining him from discharging his duties and sealing his office Justice Yashwant Varma listed the case for further consideration on November 28 and asked the counsel appearing for the LG and other respondents to make submissions. In his petition, Shah said the orders passed against him are a ‘gross abuse of power and process’ and ‘wholly without any merit”. He called it an instance of the exercise of authority, illegal, ex facie malafide and patently lacking in the jurisdiction. Shah was behind the Delhi government’s ambitious electric vehicle policy.